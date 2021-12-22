Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $293.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

