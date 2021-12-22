Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 693.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

SRSAU stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

