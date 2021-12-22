Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

