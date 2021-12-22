Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Trading Down 5.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $534.79 and last traded at $534.79. Approximately 53 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $565.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.39 and its 200-day moving average is $633.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

