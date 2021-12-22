Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BFS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.