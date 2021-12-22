Saybrook Capital NC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 20.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $252.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.05. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

