Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

