Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 29,631.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,249 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $35,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

