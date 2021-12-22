Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

