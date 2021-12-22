ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 53% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $40.25 million and $71,986.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00021983 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,814,845 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.