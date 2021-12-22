Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $244.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.