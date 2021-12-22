Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.73 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.