SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPNE. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $462.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

