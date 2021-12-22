Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.49 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $61.16 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00207991 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

