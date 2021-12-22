Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 10,925 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SNSE opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.