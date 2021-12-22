Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 10,925 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SNSE opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
