Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $258.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.30), with a volume of 1979651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50 ($3.35).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £712.53 million and a PE ratio of -222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

