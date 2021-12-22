SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

VGK stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

