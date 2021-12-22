Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares during the quarter. Shoe Carnival makes up about 1.8% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

