Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shopify were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,370.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,491.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,473.52. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

