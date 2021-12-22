Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Rises By 20.1%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 498,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.48. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 5,013.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

