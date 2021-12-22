Showcase Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $209,322.00 and approximately $83,338.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.30 or 0.08146661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,525.51 or 0.99997664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

