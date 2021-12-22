SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $574.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.42. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 512,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

