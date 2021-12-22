Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.46.

SGTX opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.