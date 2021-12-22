Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,337 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

