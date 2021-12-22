Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

