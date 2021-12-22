Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 136.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.00. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

