Sigma Planning Corp Sells 288 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $383.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

