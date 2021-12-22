Signature Chain Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00210050 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

