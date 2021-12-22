Signaturefd LLC Acquires 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $103.66 and a one year high of $128.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

