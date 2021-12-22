Signaturefd LLC Acquires 6,270 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMR. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.