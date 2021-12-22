Signaturefd LLC Purchases 28 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $496.79 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $516.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.08 and its 200 day moving average is $449.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

