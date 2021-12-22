Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.15 Million

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post $199.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.60 million and the lowest is $196.70 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $782.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $788.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $899.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $901.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

SFNC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 5,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

