Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

