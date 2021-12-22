SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives $14.60 Average PT from Analysts

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKIL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkillSoft will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

