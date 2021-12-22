Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

SWKS stock opened at $152.63 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

