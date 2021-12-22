Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches One Day Volume of $169.87 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00209952 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.