Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,527 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

