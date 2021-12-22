Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after acquiring an additional 154,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,094,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,976,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Shares of RS stock opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

