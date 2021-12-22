Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CFO Julie L. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Shares of TCBI opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.