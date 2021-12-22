Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.57 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,878 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

