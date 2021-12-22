Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 17,533 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after purchasing an additional 280,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,626,000 after purchasing an additional 456,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,531,000 after purchasing an additional 386,504 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

