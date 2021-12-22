Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.80.

NYSE SON opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

