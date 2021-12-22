South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Position Trimmed by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,523 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

South Jersey Industries stock remained flat at $$25.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

