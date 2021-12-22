S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Boosted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 3.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $68,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,483,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,938 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in S&P Global by 600.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in S&P Global by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $470.49 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.