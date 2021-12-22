S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $470.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.94. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

