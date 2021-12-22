Spartan Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.64 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 160.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $37.64 million and approximately $51.53 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 165.6% higher against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.10 or 0.08123745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,797.15 or 0.99875388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.