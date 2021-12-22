SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s Largest Position

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.2% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $63,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 64,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,940. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.