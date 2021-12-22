SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.