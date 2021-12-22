Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.90

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $13.17. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 83,098 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $2,629,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

