Splinterlands (SPS) Market Capitalization Hits $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.15 or 0.08130223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.44 or 1.00055551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

